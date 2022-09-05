Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming: Here's what we know so far

Epic Games recently released Fortnite version 20.50 to the players. Now, just days later, the company is gearing to launch the next season of the popular game. Epic Games has said that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will release on September 18, 2022. Also Read - Epic Games is offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free starting September 1

While the game developer hasn’t teased many details about the upcoming season of game, reports have hinted that throwbacks will be the theme of the upcoming season. Word is that Season 4 of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 will feature a number of the best scenes from the past seasons as well as fan favourites like Scar, the Pump Shotgun, and well-known Marvel skins. However, Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season will include a spooky theme for Fortnitemares 2022 and eye-catching Battle Pass skins. Also Read - Fortnite tips and tricks: How to appear offline in the game

As we inch closer to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 launch date, here is everything we know about it: Also Read - Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite: From Son Goku to Vegeta and new rewards, check what you get

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What is changing?

There have been various leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, even though information on the mythology won’t be available until the live event teaser is released. The main hunch for the upcoming season is that it would have another Marvel-centric storyline. Although there will be big Marvel skin releases, multiple leakers have stated that the season will not be fully centred around the comic book world.

Chapter 3 Season 4 airs in conjunction with Epic’s battle royale game’s 5th Anniversary. Consequently, it is highly possible that a celebration of the occasion will take place during the forthcoming season. According to reports, in order to celebrate a flashback anniversary, Epic Games will bring back a number of throwback POIs from prior seasons, including sand tunneling, in Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass skins

During Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games will also its yearly Halloween event. Naturally, the theme for the forthcoming season will contain a number of spooky components, including spooky-themed Battle Pass skins. Reports also hint that Goth Meowscles will be included in the Battle Pass for the upcoming season. Numerous additional skins from the previously exposed skin survey might also travel to the pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Release date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will debut on September 18, 2022, the day after the current Battle Pass expires.