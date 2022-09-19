comscore Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update: Spider Gwen, Chrome abilities, Battle Pass, more
News

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update: Spider Gwen, Chrome abilities, more

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has been released on September 18, 2022. This season features Port-A-Bunker, Chrome Splash and a new characters like Spider-Gwen, and more.

  Updated: September 19, 2022 1:18 PM IST
Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s newest season Paradise has just released Chapter 3: Season 4, and a mysterious new change is called Chrome.  There are also new locations added to this season, such as a floating condo that is in the air to be safe from Chrome. Additionally,  players can acquire high-level loot by opening a new type of vault, which can be accessed by discovering numerous keys scattered over the island. Low-Security Vaults require only one Key to open whereas High-Security Vaults require two Keys to open it. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming: Here's what we know so far

EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle, are the new guns that are also added in this season of Fortnite. These weapons can be found from Chrome Chests. A significant improvement to sniper rifles has increased both damage and headshot multipliers. Also Read - Epic Games is offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free starting September 1

Chrome Splash

Chrome Splash seems to have the power to transform pretty much anything it comes in contact with. For example, you can splash it on walls to pass through them or on yourself to temporarily become fire immune and sprint more quickly. Additionally,  you will be immune to fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Also Read - Fortnite tips and tricks: How to appear offline in the game

Fortnite, Epic Games

Image: Epic Games

Port-A-Bunker

By using Port-A-Bunker you can create an instant 1×1 structure featuring reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors, and defensive tires to bounce away the invaders.

Fortnite, Epic Games

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass

A new season also comes with a fresh battle pass with lots of characters to be unlocked. The battle pass’s highlight for this season is Spider-Gwen, and the gamers who will buy it will instantly have access to a new skin dubbed Paradigm. Bytes, Grriz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, Twyn are also the new characters. Later The Herald will also become available to unlock.

Weapons B.C.E. (Before The Chrome Era)

Old weapons are also added in this season. The list of the weapons are listed below:

  • Sidearm Pistol
  • Prime Shotgun
  • Lever Action Shotgun
  • Rapid Fire SMG
  • Suppressed Submachine Gun
  • Ranger Assault Rifle
  • Hammer Assault Rifle
  • Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)
  • Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper
  • Grenade
  • Firefly Jar
  • Harpoon Gun
  • Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)
  • The Dub (Exotic weapon)
  • Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)
  • Boogie Bomb (technically not a weapon )
  • Shockwave Grenade (also technically not a weapon)

Restricted Hardware

Beginning with this Season, players who use prohibited equipment that provide them an unfair competitive advantage may be warned in-game. Players must take the hardware out of the game and restart Fortnite in order to continue. Any attempts to get around this limitation will result in a permanent Fortnite ban.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 1:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2022 1:18 PM IST
