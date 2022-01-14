Fortnite has been absent from two of the biggest mobile operating systems for almost 1.5 years. The game hasn’t been re-launched on Apple App Store or Google Play Store as of yet. However, players with Apple devices might soon get a way to play the popular battle royale game on their iOS devices with the help of Nvidia’s GeForce Now. The platform will launch in a limited-time closed beta for mobile, all streamed through the Safari web browser on iOS and the GeForce NOW Android app. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 update with bug fixes: How to install

The game is already available as a part of the beta program and GeForce Now members will be able to register for it. The platform is introducing the game in beta to test their server capacity, graphics delivery and new touch controls performance. Nvidia has claimed that it will admit registered players to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.

The company has partnered with Epic Games to re-introduce Fortnite to players on iOS. The team at Nvidia claims to be working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for mobile devices, delivered through the cloud. GeForce Now has mostly focused on PC gaming by streaming popular titles. Players on mobile devices use game pads and controllers to play titles available on the platform. With the introduction of touch controls on Fortnite, GeForce Now aims to enhance the experience of mobile gamers. The platform has promised more games with touch controls in future.

The Fortnite game from Epic Games will start rolling out to interested players from next week. A Priority or RTX 3080 membership will give gamers priority access to gaming servers. However, it is not necessary for the gamer to access the paid GeForce Now membership to participate.