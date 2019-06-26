comscore Fortnite v9.30 Content Update out with Revolver and 14 Days of Summer
News

Fortnite content update out with Revolver and 14 Days of Summer

Gaming

The new Fortnite v9.30 Content Update has been released with a new weapon and an event where players will be greeted with a new LTM every day.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Fortnite Revolver

Fortnite has a whole new content update with a new weapon and a whole lot of Limited Time Modes. The new Fortnite v9.30 Content Update is now out for all players to download. The new weapon that has been added is the Revolver. It’s description reads, “Simple, reliable, powerful. Try out this new take on a classic.” The other great addition this time is the 14 Days of Summer event. Epic Games will be offering players new LTMs every day of this event. It’s description reads, “It’s time to soak up some rays during Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer. Each day, drop into Fortnite for something new.”

Fortnite v9.30 Content Update: Biggest features

New weapon: Revolver

The new weapon is a remake of the classic one and will be available in Epic and Legendary variants. It fires Medium Ammo, and holds six rounds. Has 63 /66 damage per shot, and headshot multiplier of 2. It will be available from Floor loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Loot Carriers.

New Event: 14 Days of Summer

The new event from Epic Games will see a weapon unvaulted for 24 hours only. There will be a new LTM to play daily along with a challenge and free reward. Epic Games will also be providing new outfits and more in the Item Shop. Also in Save the World, players can complete a new quest every day to help Homebase host ‘the hottest summer party around’ and score some summer freebies in the store.

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support

Also Read

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support

The LTMs that will be available during the event are Heavy Metal Squads, Storm Chasers: Surfin’ (squads), Splashdown Squads, Power Up Solos, Leave None Behind Duos, Use With Care Duos, Headshots Duos, Tank Battle Squads, Builders Paradise Squads, Wick’s Bounty Duos, Arsenal (Solos), Rumble Squads, Loadout Swap Squads and Strategic Structures Squads.

Save the World: Shortcut, Astro Bat 9000 added

There have been additions to the Save the World mode as well with the new Fortnite v9.30 Content Update. The first of which is the Shortcut feature which has been described as, “Teleporting Husks are a-door-able… but their elements? Not so much!”

WATCH: 14 Days of Summer

The other is the Astro Bat 9000 melee weapon that has been added and described as, “Swing batter, batter… Swing!” Besides these there are other general bug fixes and balances here and there. Check out the full patch notes in the link on the tweet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 1:24 PM IST

