Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event: Quests, seashore rewards, challenges and more

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event 2021: Epic's popular BR game's two-week summer party has begun. The Cosmic Summer celebration kicked off on June 22 at 6:30 PM IST. The event brings in new beach-ready outfits, bundles, and a host of other features that players can earn by completing the quests.

Cosmic Summer Event 2021: Quests, seashore rewards, and more

The popular creative LTMs re-appears for Cosmic Summer like Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. The developer notes that in these particular LTMs, players can unlock rewards by completing quests and that the rewards are fit for any beach party. They can unlock the popsicle Brain Freeze Back Bling as well.

“In this extraterrestrial celebration, enjoy fan-favorite Creative LTMs, unlock summer-themed rewards, and put on your best beach attire with new and returning Outfits. Also, Abductors have recently made their first visit to the Island,” Epic Games said in a blog post.

Moreover, on completion of two Fortnite Cosmic Summer Quests, gamers will be able to unlock the Believer Beach Loading Screen, a portrayal of the passionate POI. Completing six quests will unlock the Icy Pop Wrap and for completing twelve, players will unlock the Lil’ Treat Emote.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenges revealed

While details about rewards, creative LTMs are officially announced by Epic Games, Fortnite data miners have managed to ‘uncover’ a set of Cosmic Summer Challenges. As spotted by Sportskeeda, the first actual challenge will require players to deal 100 damage to opponents in the Bios Zone Wars Trios game mode which will reward the Brain Freeze Slurpberry.

Freaky Flights a mini-game will challenge players to fly 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings and it is said to award them the Brain Freeze Orangeberry. In addition, building 500 structures in The Pit will award players the Brain Freeze Whirlberry, and destroying the same amount will get them Stellar Sipper emote, the gaming tabloid cited.

That said, the Summer extravaganza event will continue till July 5 and we expect more details about the party to flush in the coming days. So ‘pack for the beach’ and take up challenges to unlock exciting rewards.