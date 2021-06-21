Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event on June 22: Rewards, quests, other details revealed

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration, the BR title’s brand new event has been announced for the players. The cosmic summer event will begin on June 22 and continue till July 5. Also Read - Top 5 multiplayer games to download and play on PC

The details of the event are yet to be announced by Epic Games, however, the developer did mention the 'festival' will kick off on the game's Believer Beach. The two-week event will bring rewards that players can earn by finishing new quests.

Fortnite Season 7 Cosmic Summer Celebration: Quests, rewards teased on PS store

Epic Games have posted a mysterious invite to the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration festival. While the publisher hosts large events in the game from in-game concerts to big gaming events, the Summer party this time is said to bring new guests to the game, besides featuring new quests and rewards. While the Cosmic Summer Celebration party is said to be the key highlight planned for the summer holidays, SlashGear notes that the Epic could bring a few more events as well for the players. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

#Fortnite – Cosmic Summer Has Become An Event On Playstation. Coral Castle Looks Different… pic.twitter.com/RIJcFMahu0 — 🛸🚀₮ⱧɆ₣ØɄ₦Đ₳₮łØ₦ (151 days 🎂)🚀🛸 (@TheFoundoFN_7) June 20, 2021



“Following the FNCS All-Star Showdown, we’ll take a two-week break (June 28 – July 11) on all competitions. We’ll be taking some time to relax and recharge, and you should too,” Epic Games said in Chapter 2 Season 7 competitive blog.

Reports speculate that the Fortnite Believer Beach Live concert will likely replace Coral Castle. With the destruction of Coral Castle, multiple craters and cracks are said to appear at the location. Fortnite Season 7 leaks in the past revealed ancient fossils buried under the Castle. The fossils are said to appear once the Coral Castle is destroyed and water is drained out from the cracks in the ground. While details are still isn’t clear about the new Summer party, at least players will get to earn an abundance of rewards via quests during the two-week event.

We will update the details about the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration event as soon as they become available or to say once they are revealed by data miners.