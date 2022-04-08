comscore Epic Games and Lego Group partner to build a metaverse world for kids
Fortnite developer Epic Games and Lego team up to build a metaverse for kids

The metaverse world created by Epic Games and The Lego Group will be "family-friendly digital experience that will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space."

Fortnite developer Epic Games and Lego have entered a partnership to create metaverse for kids. As per the official announcement, “The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space.” Also Read - Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details

The two companies have decided to focus on three principles when it comes to building the virtual world to offer engaging play opportunities safely. These three principles are: Also Read - First-ever Metaverse Fashion Week brings big brands on virtual runway

  • Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.
  • Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.
  • Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

As per a statement by The LEGO Group, CEO, “Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all. Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future.”

For the unversed, Epic Games in Fortnite’s latest season removed the most iconic building features from its popular title. While it was a temporary stunt, the developer has now made it official with the introduction of Zero Build mode. The new mode in Fortnite is a combat-focused option where players can collect resources and build defensive structures.

  Published Date: April 8, 2022 2:51 PM IST

