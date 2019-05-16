Fortnite developer Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Fortnite has carved out a huge portion of the online gaming pie in the time it has been live. And now Fortnite creator Epic Games will be headlining the PC Gaming Show 2019 keynote event. The event is set to take place live at The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on June 10, which is one day before the show officially opens on June 11. The event will also include new updates from Warframe’s developer Digital Extremes, Tripwire Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment and others.

According to a report by PC Gamer, the show last year was viewed 4.7 million times and received a whopping 241 million impressions on social media. That made it one of the most-watched events at E3 and it was the only event that was dedicated to PC gaming. This bodes as really impressive numbers considering that PC gaming is usually not the focus when these events are organized. This is owed to the fact that PC gaming does not usually earn the developers as much as consoles do in terms of sale of titles.

On the part of Fortnite, it recently introduce a new update which brought about the season 9 of the game that provides gamers with the ability to get around locations very fast with the newly added Slipstream wind transportation system. This new season introduces new locations along with new weapons, like the Combat Shotgun, Unvaulted Grenades. Besides these some weapons and items have been vaulted like Clingers, Buried Treasure, Pump Shotgun, Poison Dart Trap, Scoped Revolver and more.

There were some new additions this time around as well which include Air Vents, Fortbytes and more. Additionally, disconnected players will be allowed to stay in the gaming world for about 60 seconds, which is a boon because random disconnections can happen. As always there have been a ton of bug fixes that include resolving problems related to Pirate Cannon camera, Turbo building after gliding, misplacement of launch pads in mid-air and more.

Also, the Reboot Card deposit sound effects will no longer play in replay mode and the Reboot Van card sound effects will no longer be heard when a squadmate disconnects. The incorrect health gain information in the UI if the player canceled the consumable close to completion time has also been fixed. Jittery movement issues have also been dealt with.

Fortnite’s newest season also introduced a limited time mode rotation feature. This includes three modes, Trios, Solid Gold, and One Shot. The update will improve frame rate on Nintendo Switch, particularly when large numbers of characters are onscreen. The issue of invisible characters after skydiving has also been addressed. Players will also notice better tactical audio when inside player-built structures and improvements in explosion audio.