comscore Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to grow metaverse efforts
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Developer Epic Games Raises 2 Billion To Grow Metaverse Efforts
News

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse with $2 billion investment

Gaming

The funds come from Sony, which has previously invested in Epic, and KIRKBI, an investment group operated by the Kirk Kristiansen family.

  • Published: April 12, 2022 8:22 PM IST
Fortnite

Epic Games, the developer of popular game Fortnite, has announced a $2 billion round of funding from Sony and KIRKBI, the family-owned investment company which founded the Lego Group. The funds will be used to boost Epic’s dream to build the metaverse. Sony and KIRKBI invested $1 billion, respectively, in Epic. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games and Lego team up to build a metaverse for kids

“This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder, Epic Games. Also Read - Dyson Zone isn’t the only weird headphone in town: Here are others

Epic’s post-money equity valuation is now $31.5 billion. Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation, said that Epic’s expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, “will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives.”

Epic Games is known for building playful and creative experiences and empowering creators large and small.

“A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in,” said Soren Thorup Sorensen, CEO, KIRKBI.

The closing of the investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, said the company.

To recall, the Epic Games Store managed to accrue over 194 million users back in 2021, out of which the company claimed to have 31.1 million daily active users and peak concurrent users touched 13.2 million. It also revealed that it had 62 million monthly active users in December.

Epic Games Store launched back in December 2018, and since then the company has put in a huge amount of resources to grow the platform. A document from the Epic vs Apple trial showcased that the company had $330 million in unrecouped costs in 2020 alone. This amount was for paying developers to give away their games in its store. Last year, Epic gave away 89 different titles and 765 million free games overall.

Epic Games has revealed that players spent around $840 million in its store in 2021, with over a third of the amount being spent on third-party games.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 12, 2022 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse
Gaming
Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse
Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Features

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more

Entertainment

The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more

Oppo F21 Pro launch in India- Features, Camera, Battery and more

Photo Gallery

Oppo F21 Pro launch in India- Features, Camera, Battery and more

Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Photo Gallery

Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Oppo F21 Pro series, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launched in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse

Gaming

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse
Epic Games and Lego Group partner to build a metaverse world for kids

Gaming

Epic Games and Lego Group partner to build a metaverse world for kids
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details

Gaming

Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Features

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI ने इस बड़ी दिक्कत को किया ठीक, साथ में बैन किए करीब 50 हजार चीटर

Honda City Hybrid से लेकर नई Tata Nexon EV तक, जल्द लॉन्च होंगी 5 नई कारें

HP Chromebook x360 14a इंटेल प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगी 14 घंटे की बैटरी

Crypto Tax लागू होते ही ठंडे पड़े ट्रेडर्स, भारत में 72% तक घटी क्रिप्टो ट्रेडिंग

Garena Free Fire और Free Fire MAX जैसे 5 बेहतरीन एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल गेम, साइज है 500MB से कम

Latest Videos

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse
Gaming
Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse
WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

Apps

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know
Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2
Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

automobile

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers