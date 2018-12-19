Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance

Epic Games’s Fortnite just can’t seem to catch a break over the use of popular pop culture dance moves as emotes in the game. The company has already been sued by celebrities who have taken offense at the fact that Epic Games is allegedly using their iconic dance moves as emotes in the games.

In the most recent count of legal action against Epic Games, Instagram celebrity known as the Backpack Kid has sued the game developer for using The Floss Dance. The dance move was popularized by him when he performed it at the Saturday Night Live alongside Katy Perry. Fortnite used the dance move in an emote called that Floss which was only available during the Season 2 of the game and players had to buy the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The Backpack Kid whose real name is Russell Horning, has alleged that Epic Games used his Floss dance without his permission or any kind of remuneration.

Recently we saw Rapper 2 Milly take the legal route against the North Carolina-based Epic Games, as he filed a lawsuit that alleges the company misappropriated his dance moves without permission, compensation and credit. The dance being referred to is featured on Fortnite in an emote called “Swipe It” which can be purchased by players. 2 Milly claims that the dance move has been copied from the dance “Millie Rock” that he came up with in the year 2011, and was popularized in the year 2015.

Another celebrity, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is suing developers Epic Games and 2K for appropriating his trademark dance called The Carlton Dance. Ribeiro’s character Tom Jones, made the dance an iconic part of the series and has since become a pop culture icon. The dance has been included in Fortnite as an emote by the name of ‘Fresh’, and is almost a copy of the moves. As for 2K, the studio used the dance in its basketball games and has been included in the lawsuit.