comscore
News

Fortnite earned Epic Games $3 billion in 2018

Gaming

Epic Games's biggest investor is Tencent which is also the prime investor for PUBG.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 12:15 PM IST
Fortnite Season 7

Image Credit: Epic Games

By now most people have heard of the name Fortnite, at least once in passing, and that is quite a feat considering that video games until recently were looked down upon. Fortnite from Epic Games has become the most popular multiplayer game in the world right now and has helped its developer earn a lot of money this year. According to a report from TechCrunch Epic Games‘s valuation has been upped to $15 billion and it apparently grossed a total of $3 billion. This puts the company on par with other smartphone manufacturers and the kinds of profit made by them.

Fortnite is a free to play game that earns its money from the sales of in-game cosmetic items which are strictly digital. The most popular mode of the game is the battle royale which involves 100 people jumping out of a flying bus onto a map to fight it out and be the last person or team standing. Epic Games which was founded back in the year 1991 has not shared its revenue figures but its present player base of 125 million for Fortnite has been a testament of its recent success.

Tencent, which is its biggest investor had poured in $330 million back in the year 2012 for 40 percent stake of the company, back when Epic was primarily popular for its game engine called Unreal Engine. And according to data from Sensor Tower iOS users spent $1.23 million per day on Fortnite back in the month of November. Besides this, the game is present on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android with cross-play capability. Epic Games skipped launching the game on Google Play Store for Android, choosing instead to use its own website, which makes it difficult to analyze how much it earned.

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage

Also Read

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage

The general trend appears to be that the spending on the game increases during the release of new seasons which include new items and passes. The biggest boost that the game possibly received in terms of popularity has been from popular streamers who made the game popular with viewers who in turn played the game to imitate them.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Beware: A fake Alexa app is climbing up Apple's App Store charts
thumb-img
News
Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report
thumb-img
News
Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 8 Series, Motorola One Power receive new update

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

Beware: A fake Alexa app is climbing up Apple's App Store charts

BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent

Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite earned Epic Games $3 billion in 2018

Gaming

Fortnite earned Epic Games $3 billion in 2018
Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage

Gaming

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage
BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Features

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year
Fortnite adds presents in time for Christmas; here's how to get them

Gaming

Fortnite adds presents in time for Christmas; here's how to get them
BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Features

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला वन पावर के साथ शाओमी Mi 8 सीरीज को मिलनी शुरू हुई नई अपडेट

बार्सिलोना MWC 2019 में पेश हो सकते हैं Huawei P30, P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Poco launcher की नई अपडेट में जोड़े गए कई बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Nokia 9 PureView का हाई-क्वालिटी केस रेंडर एक बार फिर आया सामने

सैमसंग के मिड-रेंजर्स में हो सकती हैं LCD डिस्प्ले

News

Beware: A fake Alexa app is climbing up Apple's App Store charts
News
Beware: A fake Alexa app is climbing up Apple's App Store charts
BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time

News

BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans to offer up to 66% extra talk time
Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

News

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report
Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent

News

Future Samsung mid-range smartphones to boast curved-edge screens, hints patent
Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report

News

Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report