Fortnite earned Epic Games $3 billion in 2018

By now most people have heard of the name Fortnite, at least once in passing, and that is quite a feat considering that video games until recently were looked down upon. Fortnite from Epic Games has become the most popular multiplayer game in the world right now and has helped its developer earn a lot of money this year. According to a report from TechCrunch Epic Games‘s valuation has been upped to $15 billion and it apparently grossed a total of $3 billion. This puts the company on par with other smartphone manufacturers and the kinds of profit made by them.

Fortnite is a free to play game that earns its money from the sales of in-game cosmetic items which are strictly digital. The most popular mode of the game is the battle royale which involves 100 people jumping out of a flying bus onto a map to fight it out and be the last person or team standing. Epic Games which was founded back in the year 1991 has not shared its revenue figures but its present player base of 125 million for Fortnite has been a testament of its recent success.

Tencent, which is its biggest investor had poured in $330 million back in the year 2012 for 40 percent stake of the company, back when Epic was primarily popular for its game engine called Unreal Engine. And according to data from Sensor Tower iOS users spent $1.23 million per day on Fortnite back in the month of November. Besides this, the game is present on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android with cross-play capability. Epic Games skipped launching the game on Google Play Store for Android, choosing instead to use its own website, which makes it difficult to analyze how much it earned.

The general trend appears to be that the spending on the game increases during the release of new seasons which include new items and passes. The biggest boost that the game possibly received in terms of popularity has been from popular streamers who made the game popular with viewers who in turn played the game to imitate them.