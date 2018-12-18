Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance

Epic Games’s Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world, and its popularity has reached such dizzy heights because of the fact that famous personalities like Drake and Neymar Jr. have taken to playing the game. But some celebrities have taken offense at the fact that Epic Games is allegedly using their iconic dance moves as emotes in the games.

Recently we saw Rapper 2 Milly take the legal route against the North Carolina-based Epic Games, as he filed a lawsuit that alleges the company misappropriated his dance moves without permission, compensation and credit. The dance being referred to is featured on Fortnite in an emote called “Swipe It” which can be purchased by players. 2 Milly claims that the dance move has been copied from the dance “Millie Rock” that he came up with in the year 2011, and was popularized in the year 2015.

And now another celebrity, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is suing developers Epic Games and 2K for appropriating his trademark dance called The Carlton Dance. Ribeiro’s character Tom Jones, made the dance an iconic part of the series and has since become a pop culture icon. The dance has been included in Fortnite as an emote by the name of ‘Fresh’, and is almost a copy of the moves. As for 2K, the studio used the dance in its basketball games and has been included in the lawsuit.

“It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite”, Ribeiro’s lawyer told TMZ.

“Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like ‘Fresh.’ Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.”