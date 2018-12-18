comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance
News

Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance

Gaming

Alfonso Ribeiro is not the first celebrity to take legal action against Epic Games.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 10:58 AM IST
Fresh fortnite

Image Credit: YouTube

Epic Games’s Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world, and its popularity has reached such dizzy heights because of the fact that famous personalities like Drake and Neymar Jr. have taken to playing the game. But some celebrities have taken offense at the fact that Epic Games is allegedly using their iconic dance moves as emotes in the games.

Recently we saw Rapper 2 Milly take the legal route against the North Carolina-based Epic Games, as he filed a lawsuit that alleges the company misappropriated his dance moves without permission, compensation and credit. The dance being referred to is featured on Fortnite in an emote called “Swipe It” which can be purchased by players. 2 Milly claims that the dance move has been copied from the dance “Millie Rock” that he came up with in the year 2011, and was popularized in the year 2015.

And now another celebrity, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is suing developers Epic Games and 2K for appropriating his trademark dance called The Carlton Dance. Ribeiro’s character Tom Jones, made the dance an iconic part of the series and has since become a pop culture icon. The dance has been included in Fortnite as an emote by the name of ‘Fresh’, and is almost a copy of the moves. As for 2K, the studio used the dance in its basketball games and has been included in the lawsuit.

Rapper 2 Milly sues Fortnite for 'copying' dance move

Also Read

Rapper 2 Milly sues Fortnite for 'copying' dance move

“It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite”, Ribeiro’s lawyer told TMZ.

WATCH: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay

“Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like ‘Fresh.’ Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property.”

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 10:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed

Gaming

Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance

Gaming

Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance
Indian smartphone users spend more time playing games than binging on Netflix

Gaming

Indian smartphone users spend more time playing games than binging on Netflix
PUBG Mobile servers are down

Gaming

PUBG Mobile servers are down
Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle for PC is now available in India for Rs 1,999

Gaming

Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle for PC is now available in India for Rs 1,999

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights