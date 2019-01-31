Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Epic Games has finally added support for Bluetooth controllers in Fortnite for Android and Fortnite for iOS. The new patch version 7.30 for Fortnite on Android and iOS brings has enabled Bluetooth controller support apart from some bug fixes and extra gear.

The official update changelog mentions that Fortnite on Android will allow most Bluetooth controllers, such as ‘such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, XBox1, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad.’ When it comes to Fortnite for iOS, controllers that are ‘Made for iPhone’ (MFi) such as Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice will be supported.

Other additions in v7.30 include ‘audio visualization icons for vehicles and balloons’ and the update will disable phone vibration if a gamepad is attached. Epic Games notes that it is also rolling out 60Hz support on select Android devices. Now the list includes Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (US variant), Honor View20 and Huawei Mate 20 X. Lastly, the chiller grenade has also been added and Solid Gold limited-time mode has returned, reports GameSpot.

Watch Video: Monster Hunter World Gameplay

Recently, Epic Games developers introduced a Spectator Mode where non-players were finally allowed to watch a gameplay. Considering that people watching other play Fortnite is such a big draw, it is surprising indeed that Epic Games took as long as it did to introduce this feature. Game streaming services like Twitch and YouTube Gaming have made a killing doing exactly this. And players have flocked to Twitch and YouTube to watch streamers like Ninja play the game.