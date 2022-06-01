comscore Volvo joins Fortnite creator Epic Games to create ‘photorealistic’ graphics for electric cars
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Game Developer Epic Games Joins Volvo To Power Electric Cars Check Details
News

Fortnite game developer Epic Games joins Volvo to power electric cars: Check details

Gaming

Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to use the Unreal Engine for development of the Human Machine Interface (HMI).

volvo

Fortnite game developer Epic Games joins Volvo to power electric cars: Check details (image: Pixabay)

Volvo has announced a collaboration with Fortnite game developer Epic Games to use its 3D creation platform ‘Unreal Engine’ to power its next generation of electric cars. Volvo Cars will now use the Epic’s real-time 3D creation tool for developing digital interfaces inside its cars and rendering real-time graphics in the vehicles. Also Read - Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands

Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to use the Unreal Engine for development of the Human Machine Interface (HMI). Also Read - How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

“To offer our customers the best possible user experience and contribute to a safe and personal drive, we need rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside our cars,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars. “Running Unreal Engine in our cars enables this and makes it even more enjoyable to spend time inside a Volvo,” Green said in a statement. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV to MG ZS EV: Top electric cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh

The collaboration will initially focus on the Driver Information Module (DIM), one of the displays inside the cabin that provide the driver with relevant information and infotainment features. In the next generation of Volvo cars, customers will encounter impressive, high-quality graphics on those displays.

Much sharper renderings, richer colours and brand new 3D animations are only the first steps as Volvo Cars developers continue to push the graphic envelope, said the company. As a result, Volvo Cars’ next generation infotainment system will be more than twice as fast as its predecessor, while graphics generation and processing inside the cabin will be up to ten times faster.

“When you bring interactive, high-resolution graphics running in real-time into the car, you open the door to a vast range of new ways to inform and entertain everyone inside,” said Heiko Wenczel, Epic Games’ Director of Automotive and HMI for Unreal Engine.

The first car to contain the new graphics is the new, all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars will reveal later this year. That model is the first of a new generation of all-electric Volvo cars as it aims to only sell pure electric cars by 2030. Volvo Cars has an ambition to develop half of all the software inside its cars in-house by mid-decade and is recruiting extensively within software development.

IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 6:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 1, 2022 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Steps to delete Google Pay transaction history
How To
Steps to delete Google Pay transaction history
How to set your YouTube account to automatically delete your history

How To

How to set your YouTube account to automatically delete your history

Truecaller new features for Android: Callers can now flash messages while calling

Apps

Truecaller new features for Android: Callers can now flash messages while calling

Mahindra Scorpio-N to Hyundai Venue Facelift List of Cars Launching in June

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio-N to Hyundai Venue Facelift List of Cars Launching in June

Kia EV6 launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, more

automobile

Kia EV6 launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Volvo joins Fortnite creator Epic Games to create photorealistic graphics for electric cars

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Monthly & Yearly

Best Airtel recharge plans for prepaid users: Monthly & Yearly

Truecaller new features for Android: Callers can now flash messages while calling

Mahindra Scorpio-N to Hyundai Venue Facelift List of Cars Launching in June

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Oppo F21 Pro 5G first impressions: A 5G phone to admire, but mostly for looks

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Features

Best Top Five Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Review, 5 Things you must Know before buying this Smartphone

Reviews

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Review, 5 Things you must Know before buying this Smartphone
Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more

Features

Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999