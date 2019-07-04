comscore Fortnite get upside down portals from Stranger Things | BGR India
Fortnite get upside down portals from Stranger Things

This is not the first time that Netflix has collaborated with production houses.

Fortnite stranger things portal

Image Credit: Epic Games

Developers of Fortnite, Epic Games, is bringing a new collaboration for its players. This time it has partnered with Netflix to bring Stranger Things Season 3 theme to the game. Stranger Things Season 3 premiers today, but the portals are already live in the game. Fortnite battle royale players reported seeing portals to the upside-down like in the series. One of these portals can be seen in the Mega Mall, which is a new area of the game. For now the portals don’t take you to the upside-down. The portals just transport you to different parts of the Mega Mall.

This is just the beginning, and there could be new Stranger Things themed additions to the game. This is not the first time that Netflix has collaborated with production houses. Previously we have seen events based on Marvel films like the Avengers, and John Wick as well. The last update to hit Fortnite is the v9.30 update. These features may have been added during that time, and were activated now.

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Also Read

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Fortnite’s v9.30 content update brought a new weapon and a whole lot of Limited Time Modes. The new Fortnite v9.30 Content Update is now out for all players to download. The new weapon that has been added is the Revolver. It’s description reads, “Simple, reliable, powerful. Try out this new take on a classic.” The other great addition this time is the 14 Days of Summer event. Epic Games will be offering players new LTMs every day of this event. It’s description reads, “It’s time to soak up some rays during Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer. Each day, drop into Fortnite for something new.”

WATCH: 14 Days of Summer

The new 14 Days of Summer event from Epic Games sees a weapon unvaulted for 24 hours only. There will be a new LTM to play daily along with a challenge and free reward. Epic Games will also be providing new outfits and more in the Item Shop. Also in Save the World, players can complete a new quest every day to help Homebase host ‘the hottest summer party around’ and score some summer freebies in the store.

