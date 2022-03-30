comscore Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details

Fortnite finally gets a Zero Build option, new weapons including a big rocket launcher, and assault rifles.

Epic Games in Fortnite’s latest season removed the most iconic building features from its popular title. While it was a temporary stunt, the developer has now made it official with the introduction of Zero Build mode. Also Read - Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

The new mode in Fortnite is a combat-focused option where players can collect resources and build defensive structures. “No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground,” Fortnite mentioned in its tweet. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 bring major changes, adds Doctor Strange to the list: Here's what's new

Zero Build will be available in the Discover menu and can be played as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. In addition, gamers are getting three new weapons including the Anvil Rocket Launcher, MK-Seven assault rifle, and Combat assault rifle. The launcher can lock on to vehicle targets and can be picked from regular and rare chests, in seven supply and IO Chests, in supply drops, and from sharks. Meanwhile, the MK-Seven comes with a red-dot scope, while the combat rifle gets recoil that powers up the armament’s strength. These assault rifles will be available on the island from 2nd to 4th of April. Post which players can vote their favourite by contributing Bars at Donation Boards. Also Read - Epic Games, Xbox to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

“Before one of these Assault Rifles is unvaulted, you’ll have the opportunity to try out both in the wild! Find MK-Seven and Combat Assault Rifles scattered throughout the Island from Saturday, April 2, at 4 AM ET to Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET. Not too long after this trial period ends, you can vote for your favorite choice by contributing Bars at Donation Boards. The first weapon that reaches 100% Funded will swiftly enter the loot pool!” Epic Games mentioned in a blog post.

The developer further cited that the Anvil rocket launcher won’t be included in competitive playlists. The trial period for assault rifles also won’t be included in competitive playlists. As for the Zero build option, reports reveal that it isn’t accessible in the game yet. The option is expected to make its way to the title in a separate mode.

  Published Date: March 30, 2022 4:03 PM IST

