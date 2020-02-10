comscore Fortnite has added a Harley Quinn skin for the release of Birds of Prey
Fortnite has added a Harley Quinn skin for the release of Birds of Prey

Epic Games has made available the Harley Quinn Bundle on Fortnite, which includes the Harley Quinn Outfit and Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes.

  Published: February 10, 2020 10:52 AM IST
Harley Quinn Fortnite

Once again Epic Games has released a skin in collaboration with a film, and this time it’s a Harley Quinn skin from Birds of Prey film. Birds of Prey released on February 7 worldwide and features Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn. The skin released on Fortnite on February 6 and are available on the Item Shop in the games. The tagline for the skin goes, “Treat me like a game and I’ll show you how it’s played…”

Epic Games has made available the Harley Quinn Bundle, which includes the Harley Quinn Outfit and Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes. Besides this there are challenges that will transform her from Lil Monster XoXo Harley to Always Fantabulous Harley. Harley Quinn will be in the Item Shop until February 17. To unlock Always Fantabulous Harley, players will need to complete three Challenges.

– Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.
– Hit weak points.
– Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 expected to launch on February 20

In the last update apart from the new bug fixes, the Fortnite 11.40 patch notes for Chapter 2 reveals an interesting new feature – sidegrading. The new feature allows Fortnite players to convert select weapons to their heavy versions. The upgrade can be made at various upgrade stations throughout the map. So, AR weapons can be upgraded to Heavy AR and so on.

The new upgrade will allow players to upgrade their weapons in between the game. Epic Games hasn’t always consistently let the public in on the patch notes ahead of an update. However, this time it appears that that isn’t the case.

There are a bunch of other changes too in the patch notes. You will now have to spend lesser for upgrading your weapon. A few new weapons have been added to Battle Lab. These are the Flint-Knock Pistol (common and uncommon), the Shockwave grenade and the Impulse grenade.

  Published Date: February 10, 2020 10:52 AM IST

