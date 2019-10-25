Fortnite Installer on Android is now the Epic Games app

Epic Games’ Fortnite Installer for Android was how the game was launched. This was because Epic Games didn’t want to give Google money for all the transactions that happened in the game. Epic Games has taken a strong stance towards the present gaming platform companies like Google and Steam that charge 25 percent of all profits from developers. On its own part it has a much lower commission rate that it charges from developers for hosting games on its own platform. The third party installer for Fortnite on Mobile was called Fortnite Installer, and now it has been changed to Epic Games App.

Fortnite got a new map has with the latest update with more vegetation and rougher terrain, and even rivers where players can go for a swim. It resembles the Sanhok map on PUBG quite a bit.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.