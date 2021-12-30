Fortnite is back online, major global outage causes seven hour downtime

Fortnite, Epic Games’ popular battle royale shooter faced a severe global outage on Wednesday. As servers went dark for more than five hours, the developer took on Twitter to state about investigating the issue and find a fix for it. Also Read - Best 5 free PC games to include in New Year bucket list

With players unable to log in to their accounts, mass reports flooding on social media prompted Epic Games to respond to the issue. While issues started with a series of login and matchmaking errors, Fortnite’s Status Twitter account initially notified players that the developers were looking into the matter. A follow-up tweet cited the Fortnite game services to be offline, a wrap-up tweet later in the evening said the game servers were finally back online. Also Read - Epic Games is offering this hit psycho-thriller game for free, but for a limited period

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time,” the developer mentioned in the tweet. Also Read - How to get The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for free online

Notably, this isn’t the first time players faced an outage. The game suffered a brief outage a couple of times last year. However, the outage this time spoiled the players’ experience, as Fortnite is currently hosting Winterfest 2021 challenge. As new challenges are made available in the event every day, gamers were stuck due to the outage for almost a day. However, the good part is the completion of seven Winterfest challenges will reward players with the Snowmando Board Glider. They will be able to unlock the Frosty Back Bling as well upon completing ten challenges. These are all the active Winterfest challenges that players can complete.

“Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!,” Epic Games Fortnite status page cited.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 wrapped up in early December, and the next chapter is due next year. Fortnite’s Chapter 3 will be over on March 19, 2022, which means players will get three months to up the ante for the Battle Pass. As season challenges help players reach level above 100, one can opt for event challenges which though are available for a short period reward players will more XP.