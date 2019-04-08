Fortnite is copying one of the best features of Apex Legends

Battle royale games have borrowed features from each other before and now it seems that the world’s most popular battle royale game, Fortnite is copying a feature from Apex Legends. To be clear, Apex Legends released in February and has swept the gaming world by garnering record number of players. Now, Apex Legends has some new features to offer and it seems Fortnite wants a slice of the pie. According to recent leaks Fortnite is getting ready to introduce ‘reboot vans’ in the game which is a direct copy from Apex Legends and its respawn feature.

One of the biggest problems of playing battle royale games with a squad is if one of the teammates die early, then the rest either quit to play a new match or just engage in reckless combat to the same end. On Apex Legends players can connect the banner of the fallen teammate and have them revived at the Respawn Beacons, which brings the player back to life via air drop. This is what can be considered one of the most unique features that Apex Legends had, and Fortnite will be implementing this with the ‘reboot’ vans.

Fortnite will be implementing it in a similar way where a player will be able to collect a dead teammate’s ‘reboot card’ and have them respawn at one of the ‘reboot vans’. But there is one difference which is that on Fortnite a reboot van can only be used once per match and there will be limited number strewn across the map. This is the second feature that Fortnite has copied from Apex Legends, the first one being the ping system.