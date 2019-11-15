Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

There is a new costume in Fortnite that Star Wars fans will jump to get, Imperial Stormtrooper. The new Imperial Stormtrooper costumes was announced in a tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter handle. The Imeprial Stromtrooper is a classic costume from Star Wars universe that was first seen in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. The costume has been priced at 1500 V-Bucks and looks rather authentic and a near perfect recreation. There is also an announce trailer released that shows the new costumes and an Imperial Stardestroyer in the sky. The costume will only be available until November 17.

Imperial Stormtrooper Costume offer

This is a good time for the costume to release since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just released. And we are awaiting the release of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film next month. Players can also get the costume free on Fortnite by buying the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game on the Epic Games Store. The game is also available on Steam, but this deal is not available to those buying the game from there.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.