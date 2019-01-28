comscore
Fortnite is getting ready to introduce a Spectator Mode soon

This is a love overdue feature from Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite players have been clamoring for a long time for developers Epic Games to introduce a mode where non-players will be able to watch a game. And it seems that Epic Games has finally listened to the players and will be officially introducing a Spectator Mode soon for everyone to watch others play their games. This has become evident since Epic Games has been inviting content creators and pro players to beta test the feature before it is officially released for everyone.

According to an email discovered by Fortnite Intel the beta testing rounds will begin in the first week of February and will be continuing till the second week. The email reads, “Are you interested in joining Epic Games for an exclusive Fortnite private testing session in Los Angeles, California? If selected, you’ll be playing custom matches to help us test unreleased spectating features and tools that will be used in future events. As a token of our appreciation, Epic will provide free food and V-Bucks for your help with improving our tools!”

Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun

Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun

According to the email the round of beta will be held for testing the spectator feature, but the email does not mention when the mode might be going life for all the people to experience. Considering that people watching other play Fortnite is such a big draw, it is surprising indeed that Epic Games took as long as it did to introduce this feature. Game streaming services like Twitch and YouTube Gaming have made a killing doing exactly this. And players have flocked to Twitch and YouTube to watch streamers like Ninja play the game.

