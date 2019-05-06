comscore
Fortnite is giving a free glider to players for glitch riddled event

Fortnite devs have dealt with bugs before but nothing of this sort, and especially not in the live events before. Players missed out on the action when the timer hit zero and found out later about the action that really happened.

Fortnite has been no stranger to bug riddled events, and it seems that developer Epic Games is making up for the newest lapses by handing out free stuff. The recent Unvaulting live event faced some glitches unlike the live events of the past. In this case many of the participants completely missed out on the action. To make up for this the company is offering the Arcana Glider to the affected players for free. Players who previously purchased the this particular glider will get their V-Bucks back.

The live events of the past that were held by Epic Games were majorly successful. This time, after the destruction of the Tilted Towers, a timer appeared over it, which was counting down to the time. And many players were waiting around for this event with the timer over this new vault, only to see nothing happen as it counted down to zero. Players made videos of them waiting near the lake in front of the timer only to see it count down to zero without anything happening. And only when they started another game did they realize what that countdown had done. Epic Games issued an apology for this as well in a tweet.

Last year, we saw Marvel and Epic Games come together for a collaboration between two of the most popular names in pop culture – Avengers: Infinity War and Fortnite. We saw the release of a mode where the Mad Titan, Thanos, was incorporated in the game. Epic Games added Thanos to Fortnite as a feature in a special limited time mode where players witnessed the Mad Titan from Avengers aka Thanos. With the release of Avengers: Endgame, Fortnite teamed up again to bring some of the special action for its players.

Last year in the mode called ‘Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup’, players were able to collect the Infinity Gauntlet and the six Infinity Stones, which then turned that player into Thanos himself. Needless to say, turning into Thanos resulted in an immense increase one’s powers. Players could fire blasts that would knock players back and destroy structures, jump and fly towards an area to stomp and do knockback damage, fire blasts that deal damage over time and jump huge distances.

Players who would turn into Thanos would have both health and shield, which is restored after each kill. Thanos could not build or use launch pads and when the player dies, the gauntlet is dropped. And now according to new info that has been datamined, the mode might be coming back. Data shows that there is text of players being killed by the powers of Thanos that we had previously seen.

