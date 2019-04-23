comscore
Fortnite is teaming up with the Avengers again

Fortnite teamed up with the Avengers team last year to release a mode where players could wield the Infinity Gauntlet and become Thanos to take on other players. This time we could see something similar or something entirely new.

The popularity of the battle royale game Fortnite though less than before, is still going strong. Last year, we saw Marvel and Epic Games come together for a collaboration between two of the most popular names in pop culture – Avengers: Infinity War and Fortnite. We saw the release of a mode where the Mad Titan, Thanos, was incorporated in the game. Epic Games added Thanos to Fortnite as a feature in a special limited time mode where players witnessed the Mad Titan from Avengers aka Thanos. Avengers: Endgame is set to release this week, and Fortnite has just tweeted an image which shows that the teamup is happening again.

In the tweet we see a Fortnite character with Captain America’s shield and the tagline “Whatever it takes.” The date mentioned on it is April 25, which is just in time for the release of the update this week and a day before the release of Avengers: Endgame movie. But there are no details yet about what kind of content we will be getting this time around.

Last year in the mode called ‘Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup’, players were able to collect the Infinity Gauntlet and the six Infinity Stones, which then turned that player into Thanos himself. Needless to say, turning into Thanos resulted in an immense increase one’s powers. Players could fire blasts that would knock players back and destroy structures, jump and fly towards an area to stomp and do knockback damage, fire blasts that deal damage over time and jump huge distances. Players who would turn into Thanos would have both health and shield, which is restored after each kill. Thanos could not build or use launch pads and when the player dies, the gauntlet is dropped. And now according to new info that has been datamined, the mode might be coming back. Data shows that there is text of players being killed by the powers of Thanos that we had previously seen.

Fortnite’s new patch v8.40 notes out, bringing back planes for a dogfighting mode

Fortnite’s new patch v8.40 notes out, bringing back planes for a dogfighting mode

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are big fans of Fortnite, and it is them who had the idea for the mashup that we saw last year. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” Joe had said. “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup? So we stalked Donald.” Donald here refers to Donald Mustard, who said, “Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas.”

“It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.” Mustard added.

