Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop

Fortnite devs just announced a new feature where players will be able to vote for what comes back to a new Item Shop slot. This new feature is called Community Choice and was announced in a blog post. When this feature is available, Item Shop content will face a vote against one another, and players can place their vote on what returns for an encore. For each Community Choice event, players can vote once a day in support of the item they want to see return. While the daily vote is locked once a player confirms a choice, they can vote for other items on any following days for the duration of the event.

At the end of the Community Choice countdown, all player votes will be tallied up and the winner will be available in the Item Shop for a limited time. The first Community Choice begins when the shop rolls over in update v10.30. So players can drop in on September 12 at 5.30AM IST to cast their first vote. The Community Choice vote is a great move from the perspective that is gives players a choice which makes them feel more involved with the game.

This comes with a new update numbered Fortnite v10.30 that brings new things to the game. The biggest new addition this time around is a Rift Zone feature called Moisty Palms. This feature disguises players as props at certain locations. It’s description reads, “In this swampy new Rift Zone, you can crouch to disguise yourself as a prop!” The promo video shows a team of players disguise themselves as props in front of a llama. And when an enemy team tries to loot it they pop out and decimate them, and follow it up with an emote.

And the Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove as well, but the neighborhood’s favorite food is now tacos. It’s description reads, “The tacos here are so good that even their smell makes people party!” There’s a new Limited Time Mode as well called Knock Town. This is a solo mode with respawning on and made by AlanShinohara. Knock Town was a top 3 contender for the LTM Creator Contest. Players have to use the grappler to jump around and dodge shots as they one-tap enemies in the air with the Flint-Knock Pistol. The player with the most eliminations at the end of the match wins.