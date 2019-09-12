comscore Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop
News

Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop

Gaming

When this feature is available, Item Shop content will face a vote against one another.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 2:35 PM IST
Fortnite Community Choice voting

Fortnite devs just announced a new feature where players will be able to vote for what comes back to a new Item Shop slot. This new feature is called Community Choice and was announced in a blog post. When this feature is available, Item Shop content will face a vote against one another, and players can place their vote on what returns for an encore. For each Community Choice event, players can vote once a day in support of the item they want to see return. While the daily vote is locked once a player confirms a choice, they can vote for other items on any following days for the duration of the event.

At the end of the Community Choice countdown, all player votes will be tallied up and the winner will be available in the Item Shop for a limited time. The first Community Choice begins when the shop rolls over in update v10.30. So players can drop in on September 12 at 5.30AM IST to cast their first vote. The Community Choice vote is a great move from the perspective that is gives players a choice which makes them feel more involved with the game.

This comes with a new update numbered Fortnite v10.30 that brings new things to the game. The biggest new addition this time around is a Rift Zone feature called Moisty Palms. This feature disguises players as props at certain locations. It’s description reads, “In this swampy new Rift Zone, you can crouch to disguise yourself as a prop!” The promo video shows a team of players disguise themselves as props in front of a llama. And when an enemy team tries to loot it they pop out and decimate them, and follow it up with an emote.

Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

Also Read

Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

And the Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove as well, but the neighborhood’s favorite food is now tacos. It’s description reads, “The tacos here are so good that even their smell makes people party!” There’s a new Limited Time Mode as well called Knock Town. This is a solo mode with respawning on and made by AlanShinohara. Knock Town was a top 3 contender for the LTM Creator Contest. Players have to use the grappler to jump around and dodge shots as they one-tap enemies in the air with the Flint-Knock Pistol. The player with the most eliminations at the end of the match wins.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16
News
Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16
Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

News

New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

News

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

News

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16

New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop

Gaming

Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop
Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

Gaming

Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die
Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die
Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps

Gaming

Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Realme X, Realme 3, Realme 5 और दूसरे स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Sony PS4 की भारत में कीमतें घटी

Samsung Galaxy M10s की कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च


News

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X
News
Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X
Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch
Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16

News

Motorola Smart TV first look image; full range launching in India on September 16
New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why

News

New Apple iPhone 11 is freaking out people with Trypophobia: Here's why
Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

News

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data