comscore Fortnite launches new Scarlet Witch skin: Here’s how you can get it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Launches New Scarlet Witch Skin Heres How You Can Get I
News

Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands

Gaming

Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff introduces Chaos Magic on Fortnite’s Island.

Scarlett Witch Fortnite

Scarlett Witch or Wanda Maximoff introduces Chaos Magic on Fortnite’s Island.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out and about. To extend the experience beyond just movie screens, Fortnite has introduced a new Scarlet Witch skin. The battle royale game is offering the skin currently along with a few goodies within the game. Also Read - How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff introduces Chaos Magic on Fortnite’s Island. This Sokovian sorceress is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside a new Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Loading Screen. Also Read - Epic Games’ Fortnite is getting Coachella-themed skins, music

Included with the Scarlet Witch Outfit is the Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling. Their specialty is that both items light up with Chaos Magic when dealing damage to opponents. However, you’ll also have the option to turn off this reactivity by switching to their alt Style. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse with $2 billion investment

Additionally, gamers will also get the Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe — a tangible construct of magic energy — and the Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote for displaying psionic power.

The Scarlet Witch Outfit (+ Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling), Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, and Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote can be purchased individually or together in the Scarlet Witch Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.

How to get the new Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch Outfit

Unfortunately, there’s no way you can get this skin for free via gameplay. In order to get your hands on the skin, you will need to go to the Fortnite Item Shop and purchase it there.

Fortnite has priced the Wanda Maximoff skin at 1500 V-Bucks. It is in the same range as other premium skins.

The back bling will come along with the skin. You won’t have to pay for it separately.

Fortnite has been unavailable on Apple iPhone and iPads as it was removed from the App Store. There is an ongoing conflict between Apple and Epic Games which has led to a stalemate between the companies. As a result, Fortnite is not listed on the App Store. However, there’s an alternative as to how you can get play it on iOS and iPad OS devices. Fortnite and Microsoft have paired to provide the same gaming experience via the browser using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 10:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 6, 2022 10:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin
Gaming
Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin
Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore

News

Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore

Oppo K10 review: Big phone that falls short against competition

Photo Gallery

Oppo K10 review: Big phone that falls short against competition

Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

Photo Gallery

Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

News

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin

Xiaomi gets relief as Karnataka High Court stays ED's seizure of Rs 5,550 crore

PM Modi says, semiconductors consumption in India to cross $80 billion by 2026

Qualcomm unveils its Wi-Fi 7 networking platform

2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India at Rs 3.35 lakh: Check features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

How to delete Facebook Search History: कोई नहीं देख पाएगा आपकी सर्च हिस्ट्री, इस तरह करें डिलीट

Motorola Edge 30: भारत में जल्द आएगा दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें लॉन्च डेट

Free Fire MAX आईडी को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से ऐसे करें अटैच, और पाएं एक शानदार रिवॉर्ड

2022 Mahindra Scorpio का पहला ऑफिशियल टीजर हुआ जारी, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC 2022) का तीसरा राउंड हुआ शुरू, यहां जानें आज के मैचों का शेड्यूल और पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999