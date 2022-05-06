Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out and about. To extend the experience beyond just movie screens, Fortnite has introduced a new Scarlet Witch skin. The battle royale game is offering the skin currently along with a few goodies within the game. Also Read - How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff introduces Chaos Magic on Fortnite's Island. This Sokovian sorceress is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside a new Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Loading Screen.

Included with the Scarlet Witch Outfit is the Wanda's Cloak Back Bling. Their specialty is that both items light up with Chaos Magic when dealing damage to opponents. However, you'll also have the option to turn off this reactivity by switching to their alt Style.

Additionally, gamers will also get the Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe — a tangible construct of magic energy — and the Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote for displaying psionic power.

The Scarlet Witch Outfit (+ Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling), Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, and Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote can be purchased individually or together in the Scarlet Witch Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.

How to get the new Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch Outfit

Unfortunately, there’s no way you can get this skin for free via gameplay. In order to get your hands on the skin, you will need to go to the Fortnite Item Shop and purchase it there.

Fortnite has priced the Wanda Maximoff skin at 1500 V-Bucks. It is in the same range as other premium skins.

The back bling will come along with the skin. You won’t have to pay for it separately.

Fortnite has been unavailable on Apple iPhone and iPads as it was removed from the App Store. There is an ongoing conflict between Apple and Epic Games which has led to a stalemate between the companies. As a result, Fortnite is not listed on the App Store. However, there’s an alternative as to how you can get play it on iOS and iPad OS devices. Fortnite and Microsoft have paired to provide the same gaming experience via the browser using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)