Fortnite leak reveals that we might be getting a Batman crossover soon

The leaks include items that are essentially Batman accessories like the Batarang and Batman's Grapnel Gun.

  Published: September 19, 2019 8:48 AM IST
Fortnite fans seem to be in for a surprise soon as we have hints that the game may be getting a Batman crossover event. This comes from a new leak that was posted by Twitter users like Lucas7yoshi who pulled these leaks from the game files. The leaks include items that are essentially Batman accessories like the Batarang and Batman’s Grapnel Gun. There’s also the Batman symbol which seems to be for player lockers and can be assigned in the locker. The leaks also mention that we may be getting cosmetic items that Batman wears himself.

We don’t have a date for this event, but the point to be noted here is that Batman Day is coming later this month. As for the validity, of these leaks, the people who pulled these files are generally accurate about these and though these are early files, it generally means we will get something of this theme. This means we can essentially expect a Batman Crossover. As for the leaked items, Fortnite players will realize that these are items they have seen before, in terms of their effects.

Other leaks suggest that these are not the only items that will be added to the game. And we will definitely see Batman themed cosmetic items, maybe even a Batsuit skin. What is worth noting, is that the Epic Games Store recently started teasing things related to Batman. The store started showcasing a whole collection Batman games starting from the darker Arkham series to the LEGO Batman games. This led people to assume that there is enough evidence to suggest the Batman crossover event is coming to Fortnite. They are also speculating if all these games will be free, or we may be about to see the release of a whole new Batman game soon. The Epic Games store is set to be updated on September 19 which also happens to be the speculated date of the crossover event release.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 8:48 AM IST

