Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun

Fortnite and PUBG players recently discovered how FPS affects the rate of fire and recoil in the game, and now it seems there is a whole new bug that lets players shoot though walls in Fortnite. Fortnite, unlike PUBG lets players build walls, and these are useful when blocking attacks from enemies. But as it turns out, the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite has a way of ignoring the wall and hitting the enemy behind it.

According to a recent Reddit post, author Airaga had used a launch pad to get closer to the last remaining enemy, and upon landing Airaga built a wall to quickly put a barrier against the enemy. But what followed was a Heavy Shotgun blast through the wall which ended the game there for Airaga. After the game was over, Airaga went on to try and recreate the same on their own and see how this was possible. Normally when a wall is built, even though the animation shows it being built, the barrier is immediately present and bullets should not pass through this.

What Airaga found from the experiments was that this was not just a one time situation, but was a full fledged bug in the Heavy Shotgun. Airaga recreated the situation by standing close to the wall and shooting with the Heavy Shotgun at a 30 degree downward angle.

But the condition is that the player and the enemy must be close to the wall for this to occur. Airaga jumped in the air and repeatedly shot the friend on the other side of the wall in the head at a 30 degrees downward angle. Bugs like these make a big difference in competitive games and this should be a prompt to Epic Games to quickly have this fixed.