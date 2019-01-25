comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun
News

Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun

Gaming

This could potentially be a game breaking bug.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Fortnite Heavy Shotgun Bug

Image Credit: Airaga / Reddit

Fortnite and PUBG players recently discovered how FPS affects the rate of fire and recoil in the game, and now it seems there is a whole new bug that lets players shoot though walls in Fortnite. Fortnite, unlike PUBG lets players build walls, and these are useful when blocking attacks from enemies. But as it turns out, the Heavy Shotgun in Fortnite has a way of ignoring the wall and hitting the enemy behind it.

According to a recent Reddit post, author Airaga had used a launch pad to get closer to the last remaining enemy, and upon landing Airaga built a wall to quickly put a barrier against the enemy. But what followed was a Heavy Shotgun blast through the wall which ended the game there for Airaga. After the game was over, Airaga went on to try and recreate the same on their own and see how this was possible. Normally when a wall is built, even though the animation shows it being built, the barrier is immediately present and bullets should not pass through this.

After PUBG, players find that Fortnite guns have low rate of fire at low FPS

Also Read

After PUBG, players find that Fortnite guns have low rate of fire at low FPS

What Airaga found from the experiments was that this was not just a one time situation, but was a full fledged bug in the Heavy Shotgun. Airaga recreated the situation by standing close to the wall and shooting with the Heavy Shotgun at a 30 degree downward angle.

Heavy Shotgun Bug from r/FortNiteBR

But the condition is that the player and the enemy must be close to the wall for this to occur. Airaga jumped in the air and repeatedly shot the friend on the other side of the wall in the head at a 30 degrees downward angle. Bugs like these make a big difference in competitive games and this should be a prompt to Epic Games to quickly have this fixed.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations
thumb-img
News
Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is getting a Lite mode, open beta goes live

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update

Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun

Gaming

Fortnite: New bug discovered with the Heavy Shotgun
PUBG is getting a Lite mode, open beta goes live

Gaming

PUBG is getting a Lite mode, open beta goes live
PUBG PC gets permanent Vikendi Moonlight mode 

Gaming

PUBG PC gets permanent Vikendi Moonlight mode 
After PUBG, players find that Fortnite guns have low rate of fire at low FPS

Gaming

After PUBG, players find that Fortnite guns have low rate of fire at low FPS
Fortnite sued by BlocBoy JB for copying dance move

Gaming

Fortnite sued by BlocBoy JB for copying dance move

हिंदी समाचार

Disha Patani के हाथ में दिखा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M-सीरीज स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च के समय का भी हुआ खुलासा

शाओमी के इस ऐप से भारत में खरीदिए चीन में लॉन्च हुए एक्सक्लूसिव प्रॉडक्ट्स

Vivo Apex 2019 में है 12GB रैम, डिस्प्ले में कही भी फिंगर लगाने से हो जाएगा अनलॉक

शाओमी Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर हुआ लीक, सामने आई सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया 24 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है कॉलिंग बेनिफिट

News

Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project
News
Apple lays off 200 people from Project Titan self-driving car project
Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets Bluetooth certification
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus real world image leaks confirm rumors
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations

News

Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations