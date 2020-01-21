Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

There are a few battle royale games on mobile right now, and Fortnite is one of the better ones. Fortnite for mobile was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in 2018. It has technically been more popular on iOS than Android and now the devs are rewarding the players. In a new update the devs have introduced the 120 frames per second mode for Apple iPad Pro (2018). This is for peak performance and utilizes the high spec display available on the device. This update also adds the controller thumbstick buttons to the game.

Since rendering 120FPS requires a lot of performance from the device, selecting 120FPS mode turns down the textures to ‘Medium’. And according to reports, even then the FPS does drop down to 100 or 90FPS at times. But that is justified considering that the 120 FPS should bring a considerable increase in how smooth screen transition should be. This is just like when selecting ‘High’ graphics setting drops the FPS down to 60 and selecting ‘Epic’ graphics drops it further down to 30FPS. But the 120FPS mode makes a lot of difference, especially for those that play the game competitively on iPad Pro.

Epic Games added the 60fps mode on Apple iPhone models, including the Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, back in 2018. Back then that the highest frame rate available on a mobile device for Fortnite. This includes the Nintendo Switch was restricted to a 30FPS mode. But now the game can be played at higher frame rates on some Android devices. As for the consoles Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, those are limited to 60FPS as well. PCs are the only exception where the frame rates can go way up considering how powerful the specs are. Fortnite recently released a full makeover for its map and it is one of the few games that supports true cross-play.