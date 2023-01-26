comscore Fortnite players need to be aged above 18 years to download it from iOS, Android app stores
Fortnite on iOS, Google Play will not be available to players under 18

'We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults..', tweeted Fortnite.

  • Players will also not be able to spend V-Bucks, the game's in-app currency.
  • Fortnite will no longer be available to players under the age of 18 on iOS and Google Play.
  • 'We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features', tweeted Fortnite.
Untitled design - 2023-01-26T182758.036

Video game developer Epic Games has announced that starting January 30, Fortnite will no longer be available to players under the age of 18 on iOS and Google Play. Players will also not be able to spend V-Bucks, the game’s in-app currency. Also Read - Fortnite returning to iOS in 2023, Epic Games CEO hints

Fortnite will only be available for 18+ players on iOS, Android

“Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play,” Fortnite tweeted. Also Read - Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $520 million fine over kids' privacy violations

“We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google’s restrictions on Fortnite,” it added.

In December last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had said that it has reached a $520 million settlement with Epic Games, creator of the popular video game Fortnite, over allegations that the company violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and deployed design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases.

Moreover, Epic Games introduced limited accounts that prevent kids from spending money on the in-game store and using voice chat without a parent’s consent.

Fortnite made over $9 billion during its first two years in existence.

Epic will pay a $275 million penalty for violating children’s privacy law, change default privacy settings, and pay $245 million in refunds for tricking users into making unwanted charges.

Notably, not many existing players will affect by the new restrictions as there are several other ways to get access to the game other than the App Store or Google Play Store.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 7:13 PM IST
