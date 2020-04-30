comscore Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon | BGR India
News

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; allows players to chill instead of killing each other

Gaming

More information surfaced online hinting at additional details regarding the upcoming map. Let’s check out the leaked details regarding the unreleased Fortnite map along with the Party Royale mode.

  • Published: April 30, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Fortnite Party Royale mode

Epic Games, the developer behind one of the most popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite is working on a new mode. This new mode is called the Fortnite Party Royale mode, a new in-game mode. Some data miners spotted the new map while going through the internal game files. This will likely be a time-limited mode where players can chill with each other instead of fight each other. More information surfaced online hinting at additional details regarding the upcoming map before the company confirmed the mode. Let’s check out the leaked details regarding the unreleased Fortnite map along with the confirmation from Epic Games. Also Read - Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

Fortnite Party Royale mode details

According to a report from Polygon, popular Fortnite data miner “Lucas7yoshi” indicated that the map may be known as “Papaya”. All users selecting the Party Royale mode will land on this map. The data miner also shared the leaked description of this new mode. It reads, “Welcome to the Party! Leave your weapons and mats behind and hang out with friends, play games, perfect your skydive, and more. The party’s just getting started.” Soon after the leak, Epic Games confirmed that it is working on such a mode. As part of the report, Epic Games noted, “Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind.” Also Read - Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Inspecting the statement, it looks like this mode will not involve any fighting or killing. Instead, the Party Royale Mode will likely focus on wandering around and chilling with friends on this new island. It is possible that we may seem different activities on the island such as the Golf mini-game from Season 5. Epic Games could also introduce other mini-games as part of the island. Also Read - Fortnite finally comes to Google Play Store 18 months after its launch

Fortnite finally comes to Google Play Store 18 months after its launch

Also Read

Fortnite finally comes to Google Play Store 18 months after its launch

The official introduction of such a non-competitive gaming place will likely be revolutionary. Fortnite has showcased that it can work as a new social space for players in addition to a traditional multiplayer. This information about the upcoming Party Royale Mode comes just days after the game organized its in-game Travis Scott astronomical event.

Story Timeline

