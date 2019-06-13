comscore Fortnite Patch 9.21 rolling out with new features | BGR India
Fortnite Patch 9.21 adds Proximity Grenade Launcher, Horde Rush LTM

Fortnite Patch 9.21 is now out and it brings with it a new Proximity Grenade Launcher weapon and two new Limited Time Modes that include Hoard Rush.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 10:59 AM IST
Fortnite Proximity Grenade Launcher

With E3 2019 in full swing, people would expect that Epic Games would be busy with it enough to not release new updates for its most popular game Fortnite. But that is not the case, and Epic is more than happy to oblige its players with new update. The new Fortnite Patch 9.21 is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The new Patch 9.21 adds a new weapon called Proximity Grenade Launcher, and two new limited time modes. The two Limited Time Modes include Horde Rush and One Shot Duos.

Fortnite Patch 9.21 New Weapon

The Proximity Grenade Launcher’s description says, “It’s not a horseshoe or a hand grenade, but close still counts!” And it really is a weapon that does not require much precision. Players just need to fire in the general direction of the enemies for it to explode when it detects a player near it. Which means that it will cause damage even without having to aim directly at the enemy.

Fortnite Patch 9.21 New Limited Time Mode

The new Limited Time Modes in Fortnite Patch 9.21 include Low Gravity has been described as, “Every player has 50 health. Sniper weapons are the only weapon, Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!”As for Hoard Rush here’s what the description says, “Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever! Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!”

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users, surpasses 400 million downloads

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users, surpasses 400 million downloads

This mode will have four player squads divided up into multiple stages. Players will prepare to defend an area by searching for weapons & items, scavenging materials, and building defenses. Rack up points by fighting Fiends, collecting score multipliers, and destroying Fiend Spawners. Besides these there have been a bunch of changes in the weapons and items in the game.

WATCH: Realme X: First Look

Save the World changes

Save the World also has new items with the new Fortnite Patch which include Plasmatron 9000 weapon and new Wargames simulation Quantum Countdown. The Quantum Cooldown has been described as, “Step right up, and try to keep your attention on the teleporting bomb.” For detailed patch notes check the tweet.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 10:59 AM IST

