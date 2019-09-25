comscore Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon | BGR India
News

Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon

Gaming

We have seen additions like a giant cube to a Borderlands-themed zone and a Western frontier to the Fortnite map.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Fortnite-v10-20-content-update

Fortnite players have been dropping into the same map for the last two years. Well, calling it the same map may not be fair, since Epic Games often introduces drastic changes to its map. But the map in general has remained the same. We have seen additions like a giant cube to a Borderlands-themed zone and a Western frontier. But now it seems that Fortnite players are set to get a whole new map. Whether this new map will be replacing the present one or will be a new addition is not clear.

This was dug up by dataminers who have found a whole set of new locations which could only mean that a new map is inbound. To top it off there are signs of destruction on the present Fortnite map that suggest that this may be destroyed. This new patch that dataminers have accessed is titled ‘The End’ which is another indication to a new map being introduced. One of the files that was found by the dataminers is a loading screen that shows Fortnite characters waving goodbye to the battle bus.

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Also Read

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

The map is in chaos right now and with the Visitor coming in the meteor that crashed into the map. Time rifts have been opening up on the map at random causing never seen before chaos and bringing new items with it. These changes have been map threatening as well.

Fortnite‘s competition PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG has introduced several maps in this course of time. But Epic Games has gone with editing the present map to keep things interesting. Hence it might finally be time when they decide to scrap it all and start afresh. The current season in the game that sees Batman themed additions to the game is set to end on October 6. This is when we could get the new big changes to the game.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon
Gaming
Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon
V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

News

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Review

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon

Gaming

Fortnite players may be getting a new map soon
There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile
New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale
FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman

Gaming

FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T का रिटेल बॉक्स हुआ टीज, कल होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किया दूसरा 5G स्मार्टफोन Mi 9 Pro 5G, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Honor Festive Offer: जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट के साथ मिलेंगे Honor 8X, 9N, 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन समेत कई ऑनर डिवाइसेस

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में Realme देगा 300 करोड़ रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट, डिटेल्स में जानें ऑफर्स

आज दोपहर 12 बजे लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन, घर बैठे ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट


News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India

News

V-MODA launches Crossfade M-100 Master headphones in India
Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared

News

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Compared
Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands on images leaked online
OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS upgrades; details