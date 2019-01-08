Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon

Fortnite has been in the habit of teasing new weapons before they are launched. This time again Epic Games is teasing an exciting new weapon to be added to the game with the next update. The weekly schedule for adding new content this time around will come with a Suppressed Sniper Rifle among other things. These weekly update is technically what has made Fortnite reach the heights of fame that it presently has.

The new weapon is being teased as coming soon, and the message along with it says, “Strike at your opponents quietly with this suppressed bolt-action Sniper!” The weapon in set to be introduced with the v7.10 content update, which is all set to land today. This was mentioned in a tweet from the official handle of the game. It read, “Unseen & Unheard…A stealthy new addition arrives to Battle Royale. Sneak up on enemies in the final v7.10 Content Update. Available tomorrow, January 8 at 8 AM ET(1300 UTC)!” The time mentioned in the tweet translates to 6.30PM Indian Standard Time.

Unseen & Unheard…A stealthy new addition arrives to Battle Royale 🤫 Sneak up on enemies in the final v7.10 Content Update. Available tomorrow, January 8 at 8 AM ET(1300 UTC)! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 7, 2019

Fortnite content update roll out on all platforms at the same time and these include PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. And besides the addition of a new weapon Epic Games has also extended the time of the 14 Days of Fortnite event, and it will continue for another week. The event is all set to be available for players till January 15, with all its challenges available to complete.