Fortnite adds presents in time for Christmas; here's how to get them

Fortnite chests just became a lot more special.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 11:56 AM IST
Fortnite presents

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite developers Epic Games, like other organisations out there, is getting into the festive mood. To celebrate Christmas, it has added a new consumable item in the game, Presents. Presents are Epic’s way of showing its players a good time, and they can be found in games. Presents will be found in loot, chests, and inside supply drops. This was added in a mini-update to the game this morning.

Once Fortnite players have obtained a present, they need to lob it and a giant present will appear out of it like a Port-a-Fort which appears as a full cube of building. The contents 0f the presents can be obtained by destroying one of the walls of the giant cube and the contents will be inside. This is similar to how a supply drop is collected by destroying the container.

Presents usually come with a Legendary weapon and a secondary items and resources. And since chests can yield presents, it makes them much more valuable right now. There is also a new Limited Time Event called Disco Domination. Its description reads, “It’s time for the ultimate dance-off. Dance Floors have spawned around the Battle Royale island. Take them over by clearing out any enemies and then dancing to raise a disco ball up from the floor. The team that earns the most points by capturing and defending the dance floors will win the match!”

The event will feature two teams of 50 players each, and respawning will be turned on until the third (last) storm circle. Eliminated players now drop both materials and ammunition, and storm shrink time has been lowered to 30s, to minimize scoring downtime. Players will now gain health and shields when dancing on a Dance Floor that their team controls.

