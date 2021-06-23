Fortnite’s June Fish spray is now available for the players for free. While Epic Games have begun the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event, the Fish spray ‘plays off’ of the summer party. The spray that accompanies Fishstick Janky Bling shows the character covered in summer attire holding a guitar and few colourful flowers scattered around. To get the new June Fish spray, players will have to get hold of a special code. Also Read - Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event: Quests, seashore rewards, challenges and more

Fornite June Fish spray: How to get redeem code and nab the spray, Bonfire emoticon for free

If you are unable to find the redeem code for Fortnite’s June Fish Spray, here are a few simple steps to follow.

Step 1- Open the Fortnite Redeem site or click on this link.

Step 2- Log in to your Fortnite account.

Step 3- Players should keep in note that to redeem the code they will have to keep the two-factor authentication enabled in their Fortnite account.

Step 4- That said, once you log in you will be asked to ‘Enter Access’ code, copy and paste this redeem code FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95 and then tap on Redeem button.

Step 5- If the code works, it will ask you to confirm the cosmetics is correct or not and whether you want it to be activated on your account.

Step 6- Click Activate and the June Fish Spray is all yours.

As noted by culturedvultures, with this code players will be able to grab the Bonfire emoticon as well.

Besides this, the developer is offering a few items for free like the Easy Life lobby track. Notably, Epic Games announced a crossover on June 21 with O2 and Easy Life, thereby bringing a ‘musical adventure’ in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. The popular BR title’s two-week-long Cosmic Summer party began on June 22 and will run till July 5. You can get quests, challenges, and seashore rewards of Fortnite Cosmic Summer here.