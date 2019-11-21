comscore Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode
News

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode

Gaming

Players on Fortnite will now be able to enter dungeons in the Save the World mode.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 11:35 AM IST
Fortntie Save the World dungeons

Fortnite has always been about the battle royale and most of its updates are focused on improving it. In other words the battle royale genre gets the most attention usually. But that does not mean that the other mode in the game which is Save the World is left aside. It does get its update with the other major updates of the game. And this time around it seems that the devs are introducing a dungeon to the game.

Players on Fortnite will now be able to enter dungeons in the Save the World mode. Her they will be able to take on hordes of monsters, have to evade traps, and deal with numerous other surprises in order to gain some great loot. This will be a similar experience to other dungeon crawling games where players have to gear up while progressing through the dungeon to fight the boss in the end.

Google launches Stadia with 22 games in 14 countries

Also Read

Google launches Stadia with 22 games in 14 countries

The tweet that announced this reads, “There’s a new way to play Save the World… Dungeons! Fight monsters, dodge traps and gear up. Descend into the depths and confront a sinister monster. Unlock Heroes, weapons, and other rewards for your locker by braving the evil in each of the four unique #STWDungeons”

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

It is there is no mention about the kind of loot that will be awarded to the players that reach the end of each dungeon. But Epic Games has teased that players will be able to unlock heroes, weapons, and more for their locker by completing these dungeons.

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Also Read

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

And if history is any indicator with Epic Games, players need not worry about getting updates on Dungeons. Epic Games usually follows through with regular updates and we expect it will do the same in this case. This is a good addition to pick up the Save the World mode from Epic Games.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 11:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Deals

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode

Gaming

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode
Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Gaming

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers
Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Gaming

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes
Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store

Gaming

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store
Call of Duty: Mobile had more first month downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite combined

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile had more first month downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite combined

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन कल अमेजन इंडिया पर दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo A5s की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched
Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera
Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight