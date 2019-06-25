Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support

Developer Epic Games has been very regular in introducing updates for Fortnite. Epic has even obliged PC players up until now to use older generation graphics cards to play the game. Now the dev has announced in a blog that come Fortnite Season 10, the game will no longer work with GPUs that are not capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11. “While a DirectX 11-capable graphics card has always been one of Fortnite’s system requirements, we’ve kept support online for players with older graphics cards – so they could keep playing!” Epic blog reads.

“However, when Season 10 begins, Fortnite will no longer be compatible with these older graphics cards. This allows us to focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players.”

The last patch to hit the servers before Fortnite Season 10 is 9.21 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Patch 9.21 added a new weapon called Proximity Grenade Launcher, and two new limited time modes. The two Limited Time Modes include Horde Rush and One Shot Duos.

The Proximity Grenade Launcher’s description says, “It’s not a horseshoe or a hand grenade, but close still counts!” And it really is a weapon that does not require much precision. Players just need to fire in the general direction of the enemies for it to explode when it detects a player near it. Which means that it causes damage even without having to aim directly at the enemy.

The new Limited Time Modes in Fortnite Patch 9.21 include Low Gravity has been described as, “Every player has 50 health. Sniper weapons are the only weapon, Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!”As for Hoard Rush here’s what the description says, “Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever! Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!”

WATCH: Fortnite – Season 9 – Cinematic Trailer

This mode has four player squads divided up into multiple stages. Players prepare to defend an area by searching for weapons & items, scavenging materials, and building defenses. Rack up points by fighting Fiends, collecting score multipliers, and destroying Fiend Spawners. Besides these there have been a bunch of changes in the weapons and items in the game.