comscore Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
News

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support

Gaming

Epic Games has now announced that older generation cards that don't have DirectX 11 support won't be able to play Fornite.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Fortnite GPU Season 10

Developer Epic Games has been very regular in introducing updates for Fortnite. Epic has even obliged PC players up until now to use older generation graphics cards to play the game. Now the dev has announced in a blog that come Fortnite Season 10, the game will no longer work with GPUs that are not capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11. “While a DirectX 11-capable graphics card has always been one of Fortnite’s system requirements, we’ve kept support online for players with older graphics cards – so they could keep playing!” Epic blog reads.

“However, when Season 10 begins, Fortnite will no longer be compatible with these older graphics cards. This allows us to focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players.”

The last patch to hit the servers before Fortnite Season 10 is 9.21 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Patch 9.21 added a new weapon called Proximity Grenade Launcher, and two new limited time modes. The two Limited Time Modes include Horde Rush and One Shot Duos.

The Proximity Grenade Launcher’s description says, “It’s not a horseshoe or a hand grenade, but close still counts!” And it really is a weapon that does not require much precision. Players just need to fire in the general direction of the enemies for it to explode when it detects a player near it. Which means that it causes damage even without having to aim directly at the enemy.

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

The new Limited Time Modes in Fortnite Patch 9.21 include Low Gravity has been described as, “Every player has 50 health. Sniper weapons are the only weapon, Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!”As for Hoard Rush here’s what the description says, “Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever! Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!”

WATCH: Fortnite – Season 9 – Cinematic Trailer

This mode has four player squads divided up into multiple stages. Players prepare to defend an area by searching for weapons & items, scavenging materials, and building defenses. Rack up points by fighting Fiends, collecting score multipliers, and destroying Fiend Spawners. Besides these there have been a bunch of changes in the weapons and items in the game.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
thumb-img
News
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Gaming
Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support

Gaming

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
How to stream gameplay from your smartphone

Gaming

How to stream gameplay from your smartphone
Fortnite Patch 9.21 adds Proximity Grenade Launcher, Horde Rush LTM

Gaming

Fortnite Patch 9.21 adds Proximity Grenade Launcher, Horde Rush LTM
PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users

Gaming

PUBG Mobile now has 50 million daily active users
Epic Games Store is stopping users from buying too many games

Gaming

Epic Games Store is stopping users from buying too many games

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo 26 जून को पहली बार दिखाएगी अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: Military Base में महारत हासिल करने की ये हैं 5 बेस्ट टिप्स और ट्रिक्स

'बच्चों में तनाव, चिंता और अकेलेपन के बीज बो रहा है Smartphone'

Google Play Store पर मौजूद हैं 2000 से ज्यादा खतरनाक और फर्जी ऐप्स, इनमें से कई आप भी करते हैं यूज

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta