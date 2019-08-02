comscore Fortnite Season 10 out with Battle Pass and mecha suits
Fortnite Season 10 out with Battle Pass and mecha suits

The new season which is being called 'Season X'. It is similar to how Apple's iPhone X is pronounced. And this is the biggest update to the game in a long time now.

  Published: August 2, 2019 10:32 AM IST
The newest update of Fortnite with Season 10 is now out, and Epic Games have released the patch notes. The new update which is numbered at v 10.00 makes a whole lot of changes to the game. The new season which is being called ‘Season X’ (pronounced as the letter and not the number). It introduces a new battle pass and whole lot of other things. Among the other things are B.R.U.T.E. which are essentially mecha suits for two players. Here’s how the new season is described by the devs.

Time is twisted and the Zero Point has become volatile in Season X. Whether you’re nostalgic for the past or excited for the future, there will be plenty for you to discover all Season long. Locations once thought to be lost have begun to appear on the island, but they aren’t the same as they once were…

Fortnite Season 10: What’s new?

Battle Royale

Season X – Battle Pass

New Season, new Battle Pass. 100 levels, over 100 new rewards. Find out more information on everything that’s new in Season X in the announce blog. In Season X, you’ll have the ability to gift the Battle Pass to a friend! Available on all platforms (timing may vary per regions) until August 15th. Your first purchase also includes a unique Gift Box for you to use when gifting items from the shop.

B.R.U.T.E.

Few suits make you feel as powerful as a mech suit does. In this two-person vehicle, players can control its movement while their partner controls its firepower. Those feeling extra adventurous can operate it solo by switching between moving and shooting!

Rift Zones

The Zero Point Explosion has made the island volatile! Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren’t the same as they once were… Drop in and explore to discover what mysterious gameplay changes they have in store.

WATCH: Fortnite – Season X Overview Trailer

Besides this there are changes to missions and Limited Time Missions this time. Arena Game Mode has also seen some updates this time around. In terms of Creative Advanced Storm Controller, Advanced Storm Beacon are new additions. Save the World also has new additions. Check out all the details in the patch notes here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 10:32 AM IST

