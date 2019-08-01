comscore Fortnite Season 10 teaser trailer, details out | BGR India
Fortnite Season 10 teaser trailer, details out

The upcoming season of Fortnite will start off with literally a bang. And this will not be any ordinary bang, it will be a time altering explosion.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 11:30 AM IST
The developers Epic Games, have released the teaser trailer of the upcoming Fortnite Season 10. And it shows that the upcoming season will start off with literally a bang. And this will not be any ordinary bang, it will be a time altering explosion. The teaser was released last night, but the update is hitting the servers today. The new update with Season 10 will go live after the server maintenance that starts at 1.30PM on August 1. And according to the developers the update size of Season 10 will be larger than usual. And this update will be large for all the platforms.

Fortnite Season 10: Details

The new season is titled, “Out of Time” and the tweet says ‘The Zero Point is exploding’. The video begins glowing orb in Loot Lake exploding. One of the generic characters from Fortnite seems to be running away. But he gets caught up in the blast and finds himself floating away in the void. He sees different things and character appear and swoop past him. These items seem to be traveling through portals which could be warping time. We see the rocket launch crack the sky, and the magical butterfly from the cube explosion that happened in the past. He finally falls over onto the grassy ground and find he is about to be hit by a meteor. The meteor seems to be travelling extremely slow through time.

Epic Games started teasing the new season back at the World Cup which took place on Sunday. We see the previously destroyed location of Dusty Depot along with the phrase ‘think back’ in the tease image. Fortnite has been teasing moments from the past including the Visitor from Season 4 and Drift from Season 5. This just goes on to show that the game has had a very rich story in the past to exploit.


Besides the video and the stray images, there has been no other reveals from Epic Games about the upcoming season. Hence we don’t exactly have an idea about the kind of changes to the map that Epic Games is planning. We might even get more than just map changes this time.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 11:30 AM IST

