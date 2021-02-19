Fortnite Season 5 is underway, bringing in new sets of challenges for players to complete and earn XP. Most of the challenges for the ongoing week 12 include visiting mysterious locations, there is one that requires you to hit opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing (we’ll talk about what this is later). Also Read - Epic Games approaches EU to help it attain damages from Apple

Unlike other challenges on the list, you can start with this one right away, due to it being separate from others and it has no other prerequisites.

But before you start, know that it will be quite difficult to complete this task in Fortnite, as many do not know how to perform Zero Point Dashing, or have difficulty in striking after using the move. Here we will be taking a look at how you can use the Zero Point Dash move and will provide you with a few tips on how you can make a hit after using this move.

Fortnite Season 5: How to perform a Zero Point Dash

Start a match and wait for the start timer to end.

Jump from the battle bus and land.

After you have landed, start heading for the centre of the map, where all of the pink crystals are located.

When you find a crystal, consume it, which will cause an aura to be made around your character for around 15 seconds.

Now you have to act fast and double-tap the jump button to activate the move.

Fortnite Season 5: Tips to make a hit after performing a Zero Point Dash

The first tip would be to play the Team Rumble match, instead of the battle royale, as this would let you continuously retry if you get taken out.

Before trying to find crystals, get ammunition and protection, so that you can battle in between if required.

If you find a large crystal, break it with your pickaxe and then consume it, as you cannot consume large crystals.

Activate the move when you are near an enemy as the hit after the dash is crucial.

Hang out next to a crystal and wait for an enemy to approach, once they si then consume the crystal and activate the dash. Now start shooting while the dash is activated, even if one shot connects, you will have completed the challenge.

Note, to complete this challenge, you will need to perform this manoeuvre 25 times.