Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 challenges: All you need to know

Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 is already upon us, and it’s challenges have now been unlocked. And with the new week and challenges comes new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience on Fortnite‘s battle royle mode. Battle Stars are used on the game to increase the level of the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can now be increased to a maximum level of 100.

Leveling up also provides players with limited-time rewards like cosmetic items and XP boosts. Collecting 10 stars amounts to a whole additional tier for the Battle Pass. The Weekly Challenges are available for users that have bought the Season 7 Battle Pass which is priced at 950 V-Bucks. Here are the challenges of the present week.

– Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches (5)

– Launch fireworks (3)

– Eliminate opponents at Expedition Outposts (Hard; 3)

– Stage 1 of 3: Destroy chairs (80)

– Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (100 damage)

– Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (Hard; 3)

– Stage 1 of 5: Search the letter ‘O’ west of Pleasant Park (Hard; 1)

The challenges that are mentioned this week including X-4 Stormwings, fireworks, Expedition Outposts, the Hidden Banner, and other key objectives have all been marked on the map by the helpful Reddit user thesquatingdog. Besides the location of all the challenge items, the cheat sheet also shows what players would need to know about all the stages of the challenges.

Players must remember to finish the match after the challenge has been completed for it to count. As for the challenges, the harder challenges will reward players with 10 Battle Stars while the easier ones will reward players with 5 Battle Stars.