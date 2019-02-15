Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass available for free; but there's a catch

Fortnite battle passes for the seasons have been one of the bigger attractions, and they have even been replicated by other games like PUBG. And even though Fortnite has put a price on the battle passes of the past, Epic Games is making it free for the upcoming Season 8. That said, not just anyone will be able to get it for free though. Epic Games has announced in a tweet that the Battle Pass will be free for those that will be able to complete 13 Overtime Challenges.

The tweet reads, “It’s time, Valentine! The Overtime Challenges are now available, drop in and take them on to earn some fun rewards. As a special bonus, the Season 8 Battle Pass will be awarded FREE to all players who complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by 2/27!” As mentioned in the tweet, these challenges need to be completed before February 27 to avail the offer of free Battle Pass.

Epic Games writes on its blog, “Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for free.” As for the advantages of getting the Battle Pass for free, the developer explains, “If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us.”

One of the reasons for Epic Games doing this could be that it is bleeding players to the new battle royale in the arena, Apex Legends which has managed to break records in terms of acquiring players.