Fortnite Season 8 is now live with pirates, cannons and volcano lava

The Pirate Cannon is one of the most fun weapons to have been introduced to Fortnite.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 10:41 AM IST
Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite, which continues to be the most played battle royale game in the world, just introduced its Season 8 Battle Pass. Unlike previous seasons, this new season will be available for free this time around. The theme this time around is pirates, and in accordance a new weapon called the pirate cannon has been introduced by Epic Games. The Fortnite Battle Pass description says, “The more you play, the more rewards you unlock. Level up faster by completing Weekly Challenges to unlock additional rewards like Outfits, Wraps, Emotes, Pets and more exclusive cosmetics.”

As for the new Pirate Cannon weapon, the description says it all, “Damage enemy locations or structures by launching a cannonball or become a special delivery by launching yourself!” Which basically means that players will be able to launch themselves of their friends using this weapon at the enemy. Besides this there is now a volcano on the map and new locations Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon have been added as well. The lava will damage players when stood on. It will deal 1 damage per second and players will bounce off the surface.

Fortnite tweets Season 8 patch information and downtime for upcoming update

Also Read

Fortnite tweets Season 8 patch information and downtime for upcoming update

Volcanic vents have been added to the game as well, and these will boost players and vehicles into the sky in a gust of hot air. The Infinite Dab duration has been increased in the party and Cozy Campfire now glows while active when viewed through a Thermal Scope.

A new Party assist function has been added and to use it players have to enable Party Assist on a Daily or Weekly challenge prior to a match to complete it with the assistance of everyone in their party. Check out all the patch notes in the tweet above.

