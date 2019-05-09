Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins: Here's everything you need to know

It seems like Epic Games, the developer for popular Battle Royale game Fortnite is all set to roll out Season 9 a major new update for the game. As part of the rollout for Fortnite Season 9, the scheduled server downtime for the game has already started. Due to the scheduled downtime, interested players won’t be able to play the game. This comes right after Epic Games confirmed via Twitter that Fortnite downtime for Season 9 will begin at 9:00 AM, BST on May 9.

“The Future approaches. Downtime for Season 9 begins tomorrow, May 9 at 4 AM ET (0800 UTC),” Epic Games tweeted on May 8. This translates to 1:30 PM according to local time here in India. It is unclear how long the downtime will last but if we were to take a guess, it should not take more than a few hours as the old updates took a very short period.

Furthermore, along with the server downtime, Fortnite has also revealed the details of the brand new season, battle pass, and a lot of new unlockable goodies. According to the changelog of the Fortnite Season 9, gamers can get around locations very fast with the newly added Slipstream wind transportation system. The new season comes with both new locations as well as new weapons, which includes Combat Shotgun, Unvaulted Grenades, Vaulted Clingers, Vaulted Buried Treasure, Vaulted Pump Shotgun, Vaulted Poison Dart Trap, Vaulted Scoped Revolver and more.

Other new feature additions include Air Vents, Fortbytes and more. Additionally, disconnected players will be allowed to stay in the gaming world for about 60 seconds. According to the patch notes for the Season 9, Epic games has fixed a number of bugs in the game. Some of the fixes include resolving problems related to Pirate Cannon camera, Turbo building after gliding, misplacement of launch pads in mid-air and more.

Talking about more bug fixes, the official Fortnite website revealed that the Reboot Card deposit sound effects will no longer play in replay mode and the Reboot Van card sound effects will no longer be heard when a squadmate disconnects. The update will also resolve the issue with incorrect health gain information in the UI if the player canceled the consumable close to completion time. It also fixes cases of jittery movement under certain conditions.

Fortnite has also introduced a limited time mode rotation feature. It includes three modes, which are Trios, Solid Gold, and One Shot. In terms of performance, the update will improve frame rate on Nintendo Switch, particularly when large numbers of characters are onscreen. The issue of invisible characters after skydiving has also been addressed.

In terms of audio, players will notice better tactical audio when inside player-built structures and improvements in explosion audio. Additionally, as per the website, “Swap” text appearing in the pickup UI will no longer appear when picking up more resources than the player can carry. Spectators and replay watchers will also be able to report users. Epic Games also talked about a bunch of additions, and improvements for the mobile version of the game. The changelog revealed that auto fire will now trigger on vehicles, dragging/dropping from the quick bar is now allowed while jumping.

The option for increasing elimination feed line count in the HUD Layout Tool has also been added. Furthermore, the delay in interacting with in-game elements while using the quick bar slots has also been resolved. Epic Games also stated that the weapon icons will now correctly display on the quick bar. The sliders that were broken in the Dead Zone tab of the Controller Options has also been fixed.

The camera will also no longer shake when entering the X-Stormwing. Taking a look at the complete changelog, there is a lot that we have not covered here. To check the complete list of changes, new additions, and improvements, interested readers can head to the official Epic Games website for Fortnite.