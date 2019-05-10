Fortnite Season 9 is now live with new locations, weapons and wind transport

Parents have become aware that they have to pay up when the new season of Fortnite hits the servers and it’s that time again, as Fortnite season 9 hits the servers. Epic Games has released the new update and with the downtime over, the game has been ushered into the Season 9. Epic Games has revealed in a tweet the details of the brand new season, along with the battle pass, and a lot of new unlockable goodies.

According to the changelog of the Fortnite Season 9, gamers can get around locations very fast with the newly added Slipstream wind transportation system. This new season introduces new locations along with new weapons, like the Combat Shotgun, Unvaulted Grenades. Besides these some weapons and items have been vaulted like Clingers, Buried Treasure, Pump Shotgun, Poison Dart Trap, Scoped Revolver and more.

There are some new additions this time around which include Air Vents, Fortbytes and more. Additionally, disconnected players will be allowed to stay in the gaming world for about 60 seconds which is a boon because random disconnections can happen. As always there have been a tonne of bug fixes that include resolving problems related to Pirate Cannon camera, Turbo building after gliding, misplacement of launch pads in mid-air and more.

Also, the Reboot Card deposit sound effects will no longer play in replay mode and the Reboot Van card sound effects will no longer be heard when a squadmate disconnects. The incorrect health gain information in the UI if the player canceled the consumable close to completion time has also been fixed. Jittery movement issues have also been dealt with.

The Future is now! Explore new map locations and the new Battle Pass now: https://t.co/99sfscUR8G pic.twitter.com/r0kclxc9i2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 9, 2019

Fortnite’s newest season also introduces a limited time mode rotation feature. This includes three modes, Trios, Solid Gold, and One Shot. The update will improve frame rate on Nintendo Switch, particularly when large numbers of characters are onscreen. The issue of invisible characters after skydiving has also been addressed. Players will also notice better tactical audio when inside player-built structures and improvements in explosion audio.

Additionally, as per the website, “Swap” text appearing in the pickup UI will no longer appear when picking up more resources than the player can carry. The option to report players have been added for spectators and replay watchers. Epic Games also talked about a bunch of additions, and improvements for the mobile version of the game. The changelog revealed that auto fire will now trigger on vehicles, dragging/dropping from the quick bar is now allowed while jumping.

The option for increasing elimination feed line count in the HUD Layout Tool has also been added. Furthermore, the delay in interacting with in-game elements while using the quick bar slots has also been resolved. Epic Games also stated that the weapon icons will now correctly display on the quick bar. The sliders that were broken in the Dead Zone tab of the Controller Options has also been fixed.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The camera will also no longer shake when entering the X-Stormwing. Taking a look at the complete changelog, there is a lot that we have not covered here. To check the complete list of changes, new additions, and improvements, interested readers can head to the official Epic Games website for Fortnite. Check out the full changelog on the tweet.