Fortnite Season 9 update hints at Stranger Things Season 3 crossover; details about John Wick event leaked

Talking about the Stranger Things teaser, Fortnite players spotted “Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor” in the game and posted initial photos on Reddit. This ice cream parlor is part of the teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Fortnite1

Epic Games, the developer behind the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite just released the Season 9 of the game for players across multiple platforms. This new update comes with a large list of changes, new additions, improvements and bug fixes that we have already covered. However, in addition to the mentioned changes players also spotted some easter eggs or references to future crossover events that Epic Games may be planning to launch in the future. Before talking about the new easter eggs or references, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that Epic Games has organized a crossover event. As previously reported, we have seen crossover events along with limited skins and content around Marshmello, NFL, and Avengers.

Moving beyond those, the Season 9 has hinted a possible crossover event for Stranger Things and upcoming John Wick 3: Parabellum movie. Talking about the Stranger Things teaser, Fortnite players spotted “Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor” in the game and posted initial photos on Reddit. For the people who may not recall this place, this ice cream parlor is part of the teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things. The trailer about the upcoming season revealed that this is located in the Starcourt Mall and both Steve and Robin worked there in the summer.

Talking about the John Wick event, after the introduction of a John Wick-like skin called “The Reaper”, Epic Games has also added his house in the Paradise Palms portion of the map. This was reported by Polygon which stated that the new mansion looked similar to what we saw in the past John Wick movies. It also noted that the mansion also included a chest in the basement which is similar to what we saw in previous movies where John stored his weapons and gold.

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins: Here's everything you need to know

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins: Here's everything you need to know

According to the report, “FortTorry –Fortnite Leaks & News”, a Twitter account with the handle “FortTory” spotted more details about the John Wick crossover inside the Season 9 update files. The information in the files indicates a time-limited mode called “Wick’s Bounty”. Given that the movie is set to release on May 17, 2019, it is likely that the new time-limited mode may go live around the same time.

