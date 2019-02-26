Fortnite seems to have lost almost 50 percent of its revenue in a month

Fortnite has been at the ‘apex’ of all battle royale games and all other games in terms of the revenue earned but that seems to be changing. According to a new report from SuperData, Epic Games‘s most successful venture, Fortnite has lost almost 48 percent of its revenue in the month of January. But this is not because of people’s interest in new games like Apex Legends, and it still maintains the most concurrent players record. Besides Apex Legends only released in February and this report concerns January which should have been unaffected.

Experts are not sure how this came to be, but it seems it isn’t just because its not the holiday season of December anymore. Experts argue that the holidays should not have had a big change to a game like Fortnite because it doesn’t exactly have a boxed copy which goes as a gift. Even the boxed version it was selling had to essentially be played online which made little sense. Fortnite players are more susceptible to buy Fortnite skins with any money they receive for games.

Another reason could be that January didn’t exactly have big releases for Fortnite which includes Battle Pass. And things could be different in February with the successful Marshmello concert which garnered 10 million people and high concurrent numbers. But the factors that could work against them are the release of Apex Legends and the unusual act of offering the Battle Pass for free. And with Season 8 coming up, Epic Games is bound to make a load more in all the different skins and content.