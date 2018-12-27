comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage
News

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage

Gaming

This is one of the more severe issues faced by Epic Games yet.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 12:58 PM IST
Fortnite Team Rumble LTM

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite players who were expecting to play some matches during the holidays seem to have been disappointed as the servers malfunctioned and left many players stranded with error messages. This is definitely going on the list as one of the bigger issues that Epic Games has faced with the game and players are definitely not happy about it. Epic Games had to update the status of the servers as “Partial outage” on its own game status website. It was classified as a partial outage because all players didn’t face the issue and only some did.

Among the features that were not accessible are just the matchmaking and logging in. The rest of the features including voice chat, parties, friends, messaging, the store, and leaderboards are said to have been unaffected. The matchmaking and logging in were classified as “degraded performance”. Some players had to try logging in repeatedly and even when they did login, they had to repeat the process to find games as the matchmaking faced issues. Players even faced time out errors when looking for matches. Many players were not even able to get past the login screen even after trying multiple times.

Epic Games had, on its part, started investigating immediately after it received reports and has since fixed the issues that were cropping up on Fortnite. This has left gamers quite frustrated to say the least during the holiday season. The matchmaking queues were easily being stretched to over 10 minutes at a time and that frustrated the players who were able to login and play.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

Most Popular

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

This is what Oppo F10 Pro could look like

Airtel may lose 70 million customers as it ends ‘lifetime free incoming’ plan: Report

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage

Gaming

Fortnite players left abandoned for the holidays as servers face outage
BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Features

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year
Fortnite adds presents in time for Christmas; here's how to get them

Gaming

Fortnite adds presents in time for Christmas; here's how to get them
BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Features

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018
Fortnite may be getting a new Machine Pistol weapon

Gaming

Fortnite may be getting a new Machine Pistol weapon

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F10 Pro स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक, बैटरी से लेकर कैमरे तक के बारे में सबकुछ जानें

ऑनर V20 भारत में होगा View 20 के नाम से लॉन्च, अमेजन इंडिया पर हुआ लिस्ट

Infinix Smart 2 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

दिसंबर की सबसे जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन डील: नोकिया 7.1 को यहां से खरीदें सस्ती कीमत में

सामने आया OPPO R19 स्मार्टफोन का केस रेंडर, जानें कैसा होगा कैमरा?

News

This is what Oppo F10 Pro could look like
News
This is what Oppo F10 Pro could look like
Airtel may lose 70 million customers as it ends ‘lifetime free incoming’ plan: Report

News

Airtel may lose 70 million customers as it ends ‘lifetime free incoming’ plan: Report
Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

News

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup
Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

News

Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'
Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair