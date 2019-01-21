comscore
Fortnite servers were down again for a technical snag

It seems server outages are becoming a frequent thing for Fortnite.

Fortnite sword

Image Credit: Fortnite / Twitter

Fortnite has over 200 million players now and for a game of that size to just stop working creates some problems for its developers Epic Games. And that is exactly what happened today when the servers suddenly shut down today owing to the fact that there were some sudden technical problems that needed to be fixed by Epic Games. The devs tweeted, “We’re aware that players are experiencing issues when attempting to log in or matchmake on Fortnite. We’re currently working on a resolution.”

But the issue has now been resolved and the Fortnite servers are back online. Ealier this month, Fortnite players on Xbox faced difficulty logging in, and even the company acknowledged the problem. Fortnite tweeted, “We understand that users are seeing an error when attempting to log into their accounts from Xbox One consoles. Our teams are looking into this issue to get this resolved. Please refer to our status page for updates on this issue.” This marked the second instance within a short span of time when Fortnite servers faced problems.

Fortnite players who were expecting to play some matches during the holidays in December last year were disappointed as the servers malfunctioned and left many players stranded with error messages. This made the list as one of the bigger issues that Epic Games has faced with the game and players were definitely not happy about it. Epic Games had to update the status of the servers as “Partial outage” on its own game status website. It was classified as a partial outage because all players didn’t face the issue and only some did.

